Thu, Jun 03, 2021 @ 08:44 GMT
GBP/JPY Could Edge Higher

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The Pound Sterling declined by 31 pips or 0.20% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. The currency pair tested the weekly pivot point at 155.22 during Wednesday’s trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the daily time-frame chart. Most likely, the exchange rate could target the 155.80 level during the following trading session.

On the other hand, the currency exchange rate might reverse from the resistance level at 155.41 and continue its bearish momentum in this session.

