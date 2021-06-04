Fri, Jun 04, 2021 @ 12:08 GMT
USDCHF Triangle Watch

By OctaFX

The Swiss franc currency is starting to break higher against the US dollar after the pair staged a notable breakout from a large symmetrical triangle pattern. The one-hour time frame shows that the USDCHF pair could rally towards the 0.9080 level if the breakout remains in place. Buying a pullback towards the top of the triangle, at 0.9020, could present a swing trading opportunity in the expectation of further gains.

The USDCHF pair is only bullish while trading above the 0.9020 level, key resistance is found at the 0.9060 and 0.9080 levels.

The USDCHF pair is only bearish while trading below the 0.9020 level, key support is found at the 0.9000 and 0.8980 levels.

