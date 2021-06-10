Thu, Jun 10, 2021 @ 05:54 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD 0.7100 Possible

NZDUSD 0.7100 Possible

By OctaFX

The New Zealand dollar is coming under downside pressure against the US dollar currency, as antipodean currencies start to give back last Friday’s gains. The four-hour time frame shows that the NZDUSD pair is trapped inside a large broadening expanding wedge pattern. It is possible that the NZDUSD pair is going to test towards the bottom of the pattern, close to the 0.7100 level.

The NZDUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 0.7200 level, key resistance is found at the 0.7240 and 0.7310 levels.

The NZDUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 0.7200 level, key support is found at the 0.7130 and 0.7100 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.