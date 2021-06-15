Tue, Jun 15, 2021 @ 07:37 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Decision Time

USDJPY Decision Time

By OctaFX

The US dollar is on the rise against the Japanese yen currency as the pair continues to be dragged higher by strength in the greenback and risk-on market sentiment. The USDJPY pair could test back towards the 110.00 level one final time before making a decisive move. The four-hour time frame shows that a head and shoulders pattern remains valid as long as the price holds under the 110.30 level.

The USDJPY pair is only bullish while trading above the 109.30 level, key resistance is found at the 110.10 and 110.30 levels.

The USDJPY pair is only bearish while trading below the 109.30 level, key support is found at the 108.80 and 108.30 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.