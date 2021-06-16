XAUUSD Still Bearish

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold is looking still looking bearish the short-term after the yellow-metal was once again rejected from the $1,970 price area. The FOMC policy meeting is likely to have a big impact on the price of gold later today, and the gold could rally sharply if they fail to show concern about inflation. Any moves towards the $1,800 support region will probably be seen as a strong buying opportunity if the FED remains dovish.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,870 level, key resistance is found at the $1,900 and the $1,915 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,870 level, sellers may test the $1,840 and $1,800 support levels.