Elliott Wave View: Oil (CL) Starting To Pullback In Wave 4

By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave view in Oil (CL) suggests the rally from March 24 low is unfolding as an impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from March 24 low, wave 1 ended at 67.02, and pullback in wave 2 ended at 61.56. Wave 3 rally is proposed complete at $73 as the 30 minutes chart below shows. Pullback in wave 4 is currently in progress to correct cycle from May 21 low before the rally resumes.

Structure of the decline from wave 3 is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave. A double three is a 7 swing structure and sometimes also referred to as a double zigzag when each leg is a zigzag structure. Down from wave 3, wave (a) ended at $71.33. While wave (b) rally fails below $73, expect Oil to turn lower again in wave (c) to complete wave ((w)). Afterwards, expect a rally in wave ((x)) to correct the decline from June 16 peak before another 3 waves down to complete wave ((y)) of 4.

Potential target for wave 4 is 23.6 – 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of wave 3 which comes at $68.6 – $70.3 area. Once CL completes wave 4, it should then resume to new high again. Near term, as far as pivot at $73 high is intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, 11 swing for further downside to complete wave 4 correction.

Oil 30 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

