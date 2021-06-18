Fri, Jun 18, 2021 @ 03:45 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Hesitates, But Further Gains Seem Likely

USD/JPY Hesitates, But Further Gains Seem Likely

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/JPY gained bullish momentum above the 110.00 resistance zone.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 109.55 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD declined heavily below the 1.2000 support zone.
  • GBP/USD gained bearish momentum below the 1.4080 and 1.4000 support levels.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar started a strong increase from the 109.80 support zone against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY broke the 110.00 and 110.20 resistance levels to move further into a bullish zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair gained bullish momentum after it cleared the 110.00 zone. It settled nicely above the 110.20 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

It even traded above 110.80 and formed a high at 110.82. Recently, there was a minor downside correction from the 110.82 high. On the downside, there is a major support forming near the 110.20 and 110.15 levels.

The next major support is near 110.00. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near 109.55 on the same chart. The trend line is close to the 100 SMA. Any more losses might put a lot of pressure on the bulls and USD/JPY could even trade below the 200 SMA.

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the 110.50 level. The next major resistance is near the 110.80 level, above which the pair could aim a test of 112.00 in the near term.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair started a major decline below 1.2000 after it failed to recover above 1.2150. Similarly, GBP/USD declined heavily below the 1.4080 and 1.4000 support levels.

Economic Releases

  • UK Retail Sales for May 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +29%, versus +42.4% previous.
  • UK Retail Sales for May 2021 (MoM) – Forecast +1.6%, versus ++9.2% previous.

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.