The US dollar carries on its rally as the SNB sticks with ultra-loose policy.

Strong momentum above 0.9090 indicates that the directional bias has shifted to the upside as sellers rush to bail out. The rebound is now testing the resistance at 0.9200 on the daily chart.

The RSI shows overextension and could lead to a temporary pullback. The former supply zone near 0.9070 and the 30-hour moving average is the first support.

0.9270 is the nearest resistance when buyers renew their pressure.