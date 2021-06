The US dollar softens, as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell insists on not raising interest rates too soon.

The pair has come under pressure near 0.9250, previously a support that has turned into key resistance. The RSI divergence suggests a loss in the upward momentum and buyers may close out at the first sign of weakness.

0.9170 is the immediate support. Its breach could trigger a 100-pip fall to the next level at 0.9070. A rally above the said resistance may propel the price to above 0.9300.