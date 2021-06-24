Daily Tecnical Analysis

Thu, Jun 24, 2021 @ 08:14 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1923

The common European currency continues to appreciate against the dollar and, at the time of writing, the currency pair is confirming the breach of the level at 1.1920. If confirmed, the breach would lead the pair towards a test at the important resistance and psychological level of 1.2000. In the negative direction, a key support is the level of 1.1850. Today, investors’ attention will be focused on the GDP data for the U.S. (12:30 GMT) and the jobless claims, again for the U.S. (12:30 GMT).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.2007 1.2130 1.1920 1.1760
1.2100 1.2190 1.1850 1.1710

USD/JPY

Current level – 111.01

Since the beginning of the week, the dollar has continued to appreciate against the yen and, during yesterday’s trading session, the pair violated the resistance level of 110.80. The forecast is for the upward trend to continue and aim for the resistance level of 111.70, which is coming from the higher time frames. The first support is the level of 110.11.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
111.70 111.70 110.11 109.37
112.60 112.60 109.81 108.56

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3950

During yesterday’s trading session, the Cable violated the resistance level of 1.3942 and the expectations are for the dollar to continue depreciating against the pound, which would eventually lead the pair towards a test of the important resistance level of 1.4080. In the negative direction, the first support lies at 1.3892. Today, investors’ attention will be focused on the Bank of England’s interest rate decision (11:00 GMT).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.4080 1.4080 1.3892 1.3660
1.4115 1.4115 1.3800 1.3660

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

