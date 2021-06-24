Daily Tecnical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1923

The common European currency continues to appreciate against the dollar and, at the time of writing, the currency pair is confirming the breach of the level at 1.1920. If confirmed, the breach would lead the pair towards a test at the important resistance and psychological level of 1.2000. In the negative direction, a key support is the level of 1.1850. Today, investors’ attention will be focused on the GDP data for the U.S. (12:30 GMT) and the jobless claims, again for the U.S. (12:30 GMT).

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.2007 1.2130 1.1920 1.1760 1.2100 1.2190 1.1850 1.1710

USD/JPY

Current level – 111.01

Since the beginning of the week, the dollar has continued to appreciate against the yen and, during yesterday’s trading session, the pair violated the resistance level of 110.80. The forecast is for the upward trend to continue and aim for the resistance level of 111.70, which is coming from the higher time frames. The first support is the level of 110.11.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 111.70 111.70 110.11 109.37 112.60 112.60 109.81 108.56

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3950

During yesterday’s trading session, the Cable violated the resistance level of 1.3942 and the expectations are for the dollar to continue depreciating against the pound, which would eventually lead the pair towards a test of the important resistance level of 1.4080. In the negative direction, the first support lies at 1.3892. Today, investors’ attention will be focused on the Bank of England’s interest rate decision (11:00 GMT).