EURGBP Wave Analysis

EURGBP: ⬆️ Buy

– EURGBP reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8725

EURGBP currency pair recently reversed from the support zone between the strong support level 0.8620 (which has been reversing the price from February, can be seen below) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The support level 0.8620 is also the lower border of the narrow sideways price range inside which this currency pair has been moving from March.

Given the strength of the support level 0.8620, EURGBP currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.8725.



