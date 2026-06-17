HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURGBP Wave Analysis

EURGBP Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

EURGBP: ⬆️ Buy

– EURGBP reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8725

EURGBP currency pair recently reversed from the support zone between the strong support level 0.8620 (which has been reversing the price from February, can be seen below) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The support level 0.8620 is also the lower border of the narrow sideways price range inside which this currency pair has been moving from March.

Given the strength of the support level 0.8620,  EURGBP currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.8725.

EURGBP Wave Analysis – 17 June 2026


Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Latest Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading