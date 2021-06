The euro bounced back after the core PCE of the US stayed subdued in May.

After rallying above 1.1910, price action has turned this former resistance into a support base. The current consolidation could be an accumulation phase for the buy- side.

Early bulls are aiming at the psychological level of 1.2000. A bullish breakout would force sellers to unwind their positions and trigger a recovery above 1.2100.

In the meantime, buyers could be getting involved while the RSI is in the neutral area.