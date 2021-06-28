XRPUSD Ready To Rally

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ripple bulls could be preparing to take the XRPUSD pair higher after a notable double-bottom looks to be forming on the four-hour time frame. A break above the 0.7000 level this week could start a major up move towards at least the 0.8000 resistance level. Overall, buying dips under the 0.6000 level is still the preferred strategy as the XRPUSD pair is oversold on the four-hour RSI.

The XRPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 0.6000 level, key resistance is found at the 0.7000 and the 0.8000 levels.

If the XRPUSD pair trades below the 0.6000 level, sellers may test the 0.5800 and 0.5500 levels.