Fri, Jul 02, 2021 @ 13:45 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Pair Is Now Correcting Losses From The 1.1840 Low

EUR/USD Pair Is Now Correcting Losses From The 1.1840 Low

By FXOpen

The Euro failed to remain stable above 1.1900 and started a fresh decline against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair broke the 1.1880 support zone to move into a bearish zone.

It even settled below the 1.1860 support level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. A low is formed near 1.1840 and the pair is now correcting losses. On the upside, an initial resistance is near the 1.1860 level and the 50 hourly SMA.

There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.1865 on the hourly chart. A break above the trend line is must to start a decent increase towards the 1.1900 level.

If there is no increase above 1.1865 on FXOpen, the pair could resume its decline. An initial support is near the 1.1840 level, below which EUR/USD could decline towards 1.1810 in the near term.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.