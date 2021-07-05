Mon, Jul 05, 2021 @ 09:37 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/JPY Decline Could Continue

EUR/JPY Decline Could Continue

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The common European currency declined by 55 pips or 0.42% against the Japanese Yen on Friday. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– hour SMAs during Friday’s trading session.

Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The potential target for the EUR/JPY pair would be near the weekly support level at 131.16.

Although, the currency exchange rate could reverse from the 131.77 area and target the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern at 132.20 within this session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.