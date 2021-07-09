Fri, Jul 09, 2021 @ 05:05 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Starts Fresh Decline, Key Support Nearby

USD/JPY Starts Fresh Decline, Key Support Nearby

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/JPY started a major decline below the 111.00 and 110.00 levels.
  • It traded below a crucial bullish trend line with support at 110.35 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD recovery could face resistance near 1.1900 and 1.3850 respectively.
  • Crude oil price is stable above the $70.00 support zone.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar topped near the 111.65 level against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY started a major decline, and it traded below the 111.00 and 110.50 support levels.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair gained bearish momentum below the 111.00 level. There was also a break below a crucial bullish trend line with support at 110.35.

The pair even traded below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 109.18 swing low to 111.65 high. It is now trading well below 110.20 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

There was also a spike below the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 109.18 swing low to 111.65 high. It seems like USD/JPY might continue to move down towards the 110.20 support level.

The next major support is near the 110.00 level. Any more losses may possibly call for a drop towards the 109.40 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is attempting a recovery, but it could face resistance near 1.1900. Similarly, GBP/USD is likely to struggle near 1.3850 and 1.3900.

Economic Releases

  • UK Industrial Production for May 2021 (MoM) – Forecast +1.5%, versus -1.3% previous.
  • UK Manufacturing Production for May 2021 (MoM) – Forecast +1.0%, versus -0.3% previous.
  • UK GDP for May 2021 (MoM) – Forecast +1.7%, versus +2.3% previous.
  • Canada’s Employment Change for June 2021 – Forecast 195K, versus -68K previous.
  • Canada’s Unemployment Rate for June 2021 – Forecast 7.7%, versus 8.2% previous.

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.