Mon, Jul 12, 2021 @ 15:21 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Trades Above 110.00

USD/JPY Trades Above 110.00

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Monday, the USD/JPY recovery reached above the 110.00 mark. However, the rate encountered resistance at 110.29 where the weekly simple pivot point and the 100-hour simple moving average were located at.

In the case that the rate surges above the technical resistance levels near 110.30 , the pair could reach for the 200-hour simple moving average and the July 7 high level.

On the other hand, a potential decline would look for support in the 110.00 level and the 55-hour simple moving average. In the case that the rate passes below the 110.00 mark, it could reach for the 109.55 level.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.