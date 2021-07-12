USD/JPY Trades Above 110.00

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On Monday, the USD/JPY recovery reached above the 110.00 mark. However, the rate encountered resistance at 110.29 where the weekly simple pivot point and the 100-hour simple moving average were located at.

In the case that the rate surges above the technical resistance levels near 110.30 , the pair could reach for the 200-hour simple moving average and the July 7 high level.

On the other hand, a potential decline would look for support in the 110.00 level and the 55-hour simple moving average. In the case that the rate passes below the 110.00 mark, it could reach for the 109.55 level.