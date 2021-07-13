SPX 500 Resumes Uptrend

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The S&P 500 climbs higher as investors bet on a protracted ultra-loose monetary policy.

The latest correction saw strong buying interest at 4290. The rebound was as swift as the pullback, an indication of lasting bullish fever. After lifting offers around 4250, the index has turned the former supply zone into a support.

The bullish MA cross is another giveaway of the trend continuation. 4420 would be the next target. An overheated RSI may temper the enthusiasm and a retracement is likely to meet the bulls.