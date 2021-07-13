BTCUSD Turning Bearish Under $33,000

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin has started to weaken under the $33,000 support level, which means that the top crypto has a clear short-term negative trading bias. The stage is set for more weakness for the BTCUSD pair under the $33,000 level, with the $31,000 level a possible bearish target. Fears about the FED tapering QE and the new Delta COVID-19 variant could be contributing to BTCUSD weakness.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $33,000 level, key resistance is found at the $34,700 and the $35,900 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $33,000 level, sellers may test the $32,100 and $31,000 levels.