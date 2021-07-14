GBP/JPY Breakout Could Occur

Wed, Jul 14, 2021 @ 09:54 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The GBP/JPY currency pair reversed from the upper end of a descending channel pattern at 153.50 on Tuesday. As a result, the Pound Sterling fell by 94 pips or 0.61% against the Japanese Yen during yesterday’s trading session.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern during the following trading session.

However, given that the currency exchange rate is currently trading near the upper boundary of the channel pattern at 152.82, a breakout could occur within the following trading session.

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

