Wed, Jul 21, 2021 @ 14:33 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisOil Price Broke The Key $70.00 Support Level To Move Into A...

Oil Price Broke The Key $70.00 Support Level To Move Into A Bearish Zone

By FXOpen

Crude oil price started a major downward move from well above the $74.00 level against the US Dollar. The price broke the key $70.00 support level to move into a bearish zone.

The price even broke the $68.00 support zone and it settled below the 50 hourly simple moving average. It traded as low as $64.95 and it is now consolidating losses. An initial resistance on the upside is near the $66.80 level.

There is also a major bearish trend line with resistance near $66.85 level on the hourly chart. A clear break above the $68.80 and $68.85 levels could start a fresh increase in the near term.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $66.00 level. The first major support is near the $65.20 on FXOpen, below which there is a risk of more losses. In this case, the price could even test $62.00 in the near term.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.