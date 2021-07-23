Daily Tecnical Analysis

Fri, Jul 23, 2021 @ 08:53 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1778

The downward movement was once again limited by the support level at 1.1760 and the currency pair continues to trade within the narrow range between 1.1760 – 1.1800. At the time of writing, the market has no clear direction and the bulls might try to take the pair towards 1.1850. Only a breach of the critical support at 1.1760 may lead to further sell-offs, heading the EUR/USD towards the next support at 1.1717.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1805 1.1879 1.1760 1.1690
1.1849 1.1944 1.1717 1.1600

USD/JPY

Current level – 110.11

At the time of writing this analysis, the currency pair is found in consolidation phase and the expectations are for a new test of the resistance at 110.30. In case this resistance is breached and the bulls enter the market, then it is possible for the pair to head towards 110.60 – 111.10. In the negative direction, the first support is located at 109.70.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
110.30 111.12 109.72 108.55
110.60 111.61 109.20 108.10

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3774

The sterling continues to appreciate against the U.S. dollar and is currently headed towards a test of the resistance at 1.3800. If this level is breached, it is possible for the pair to test the next resistance at 1.3860. If the bears prevail and the resistance at 1.3800 is not breached, then the pair is expected to test the support at 1.3665.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3800 1.3857 1.3739 1.3570
1.3857 1.3894 1.3665 1.3450

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

