XAG/USD Attempts Rebound

Fri, Jul 23, 2021 @ 08:54 GMT
By Orbex

Bullions recover as the US dollar retreats across the board. Silver has so far found buying interest on the daily support level at 24.70.

Once again, a divergent RSI in the demand zone foreshadowed the rebound. The break above 25.25 is an encouraging sign as the price achieves a swing high for the first time in a week. 25.70 would be the next stop if buyers can gather enough support.

Then a bullish breakout may extend the recovery to 26.40. Below the mentioned support, silver could fall towards 24.30.

