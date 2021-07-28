Wed, Jul 28, 2021 @ 12:53 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Pair Is Now Correcting Higher From The 109.58 Low

USD/JPY Pair Is Now Correcting Higher From The 109.58 Low

By FXOpen

The US Dollar started a decline from well above the 110.20 level against the Japanese Yen. The USD/JPY pair broke the key 110.00 support zone to move into a bearish zone.

The pair even broke the 109.80 support and settled well below the 50 hourly simple moving average. A low is formed near 109.58 and the pair is now correcting higher. An immediate resistance is near the 109.95 level.

The first major resistance is near 110.00 on FXOpen. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 110.00 on the hourly chart. The next major resistance is near the 110.50 level.

An initial support on the downside is near the 109.65 level, below which USD/JPY might drop towards the 109.50 support zone. The next major support sits near the 109.20 level.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.