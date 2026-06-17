Dow Jones Wave Analysis – 16 June 2026

Dow Jones: ⬆️ Buy

– Dow Jones broke resistance level 51800.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 53000.00

Dow Jones index recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 51800.00 (which stopped wave b at the start of June as can be seen below) and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from April.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active minor impulse wave 5 of the sharp upward impulse sequence (C) from March.

Given the overriding daily uptrend, Dow Jones index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 53000.00 (target price for the completion of the active wave 5).



