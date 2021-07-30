Daily Tecnical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1879

The market seems to be on an uptrend and higher consecutive highs and lows are already observed. We can expect a phase of consolidation around the current levels or a slight retracement in order to test the support in the area 1.1850-1.1830. The first support around 1.1879 has not yet been confirmed and may not be very reliable. The pair can form resistance in the zone around 1.1890-1.1900, and if the rally continues, we can expect an attack on the next zone around 1.1945. Today, the most significant news in the calendar that can increase the activity is the data on German GDP (08:00 GMT) and the preliminary consumer price index for the euro zone (09:00 GMT).

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.1890 1.1970 1.1879 1.1805 1.1945 1.2070 1.1849 1.1759

USD/JPY

Current level – 109.47

The US dollar is losing ground against most major currencies, with prices on track to test the support around 109.30. Expectations are for the continuation of the downtrend and a potential attack of 108.50. First resistances for the bulls are 109.55 and 109.85. Given that 109.30 manages to withstand the bears’ attacks, it is possible to continue trading in the range of 109.30 and 110.60.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 109.55 110.20 109.30 108.55 109.85 110.39 109.30 108.10

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3950

Observing the GBP/USD, we see a clear uptrend with strong momentum. It is possible for the market to test support at 1.3884 or for prices to consolidate around current levels, before the uptrend continues again. The first resistance is 1.3969, and if it is broken, the next target for the bulls will be the zone at 1.4000 or 1.4050.