Fri, Jul 30, 2021 @ 08:43 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDaily Tecnical Analysis

Daily Tecnical Analysis

By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1879

The market seems to be on an uptrend and higher consecutive highs and lows are already observed. We can expect a phase of consolidation around the current levels or a slight retracement in order to test the support in the area 1.1850-1.1830. The first support around 1.1879 has not yet been confirmed and may not be very reliable. The pair can form resistance in the zone around 1.1890-1.1900, and if the rally continues, we can expect an attack on the next zone around 1.1945. Today, the most significant news in the calendar that can increase the activity is the data on German GDP (08:00 GMT) and the preliminary consumer price index for the euro zone (09:00 GMT).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1890 1.1970 1.1879 1.1805
1.1945 1.2070 1.1849 1.1759

USD/JPY

Current level – 109.47

The US dollar is losing ground against most major currencies, with prices on track to test the support around 109.30. Expectations are for the continuation of the downtrend and a potential attack of 108.50. First resistances for the bulls are 109.55 and 109.85. Given that 109.30 manages to withstand the bears’ attacks, it is possible to continue trading in the range of 109.30 and 110.60.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
109.55 110.20 109.30 108.55
109.85 110.39 109.30 108.10

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3950

Observing the GBP/USD, we see a clear uptrend with strong momentum. It is possible for the market to test support at 1.3884 or for prices to consolidate around current levels, before the uptrend continues again. The first resistance is 1.3969, and if it is broken, the next target for the bulls will be the zone at 1.4000 or 1.4050.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3970 1.4060 1.3884 1.3771
1.4000 1.4115 1.3826 1.3630

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.