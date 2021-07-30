Fri, Jul 30, 2021 @ 08:44 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Bearish Bias

USDJPY Bearish Bias

By OctaFX

Technical analysis

The daily time frame shows that the USDJPY pair is trading under the neckline of a large head and shoulders pattern, which is pointing to more heavy losses.

The Momentum indicator on the daily time frame shows that substantial amount of bearish divergence has formed, and extends down to the 106.50 level.

What the possible outcomes are

In our most likely scenario, the USDJPY pair will continue to head lower over the mid-term as the bearish head and shoulders pattern continues to play out on the daily time frame.

Alternatively, the USDJPY pair may start to consolidate between the 109.00 and 110.00 levels and then test back towards the yearly high, around the 111.50 resistance area.

Key levels

Support 108.50 106.50

Resistance 110.20 111.50

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.