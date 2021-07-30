Fri, Jul 30, 2021 @ 14:57 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Outlook: Bulls Lose Traction but Still on Course for Nearly 1%...

EUR/USD Outlook: Bulls Lose Traction but Still on Course for Nearly 1% Weekly Advance

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro eases from one-month high on Friday, as bulls run out of steam following nearly 1% advance this week.

US consumer spending rose above expectations in June and inflation accelerated further above Fed’s 2% target that boosted the dollar on Friday and slowed euro’s rally.

Daily indicators generate initial negative signal on RSI diverging from price action and turning south and overbought stochastic, but signal would need further verification.

Today’s close will be significant, with bearish daily candle after five straight green candles, to add to negative signals.

Sideways-moving 30DMA offer initial support at 1.1846, which is required to hold dips and keep bulls intact

Conversely, break here would weaken near-term structure and signal reversal.

Res: 1.1908; 1.1948; 1.1975; 1.2000.
Sup: 1.1873; 1.1845; 1.1821; 1.1800.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Trading 101: How to Trade Gold & Metals

What is Forex Trading?

The Original Gartley Pattern

Trading Sessions

Range Trading Explained

Approaching Money Management

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.