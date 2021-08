The EUR/JPY has formed a 1-2-3 pattern at resistance. We could see a drop soon if the point 1 holds.

EUR/JPY is trying to push higher but 1-2-3 is holding it. the 130.45 zone could move the price lower towards 130.27 and 130.05. However if the price moves above 130.55, a bullish breakout might occur going towards 130.80 and 131.00. Watch the price action at the POC zone for further cues.