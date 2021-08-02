USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Regained Traction But Lack Momentum For Stronger Recovery

Mon, Aug 02, 2021 @ 09:10 GMT
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The USDJPY remains constructive in early Monday after last week’s fall stalled on approach to daily cloud base and Friday’s bullish close, but recovery is still fragile and needs more evidence to confirm reversal.

Last week’s large bearish candle (the pair was down 0.7% for the week) weighs on recovery, along with bearishly aligned daily studies that keeps key 110 resistance zone (psychological, daily cloud top, converging 10/55/20 DMA’s) out of reach for now.

Daily cloud base (109.29) and July 19 spike low (109.06) offer solid supports, loss of which would risk deeper correction of 2021 uptrend (102.59/111.65).

Res: 109.82, 110.12, 110.36, 110.59.
Sup: 109.60, 109.29, 109.06, 108.56.

