Tue, Aug 03, 2021 @ 07:41 GMT
BTCUSD Neutral Bias

By OctaFX

Technical analysis

The daily time frame shows that the RSI indicator currently from overbought conditions and the downside in the BTCUSD pair may not yet be over.

The BTCUSD pair has tested the top a large falling price channel and rebounded, and is far managing to defend downside attempts on the $39,000 level.

What the possible outcomes are

In our most likely scenario, the BTCUSD pair continues to defend the $39,000 support area and then bounces back towards the $42,700 or $44,500 resistance levels..

Alternatively, the BTCUSD pair will stage an even greater technical correction down towards the $37,800 level and recover back towards the $42,700 level.

Key levels

Support $39,000 $37,800

Resistance $42,700 $44,500

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

