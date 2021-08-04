Wed, Aug 04, 2021 @ 06:34 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Decline Likely To Continue

USD/JPY Decline Likely To Continue

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Tuesday, the US Dollar declined by 41 pips or 0.37% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair tested the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern during yesterday’s trading session.

As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower. A breakout through the lower boundary of the descending channel is likely to occur within this session.

However, if the channel pattern holds, a surge towards the 100– hour simple moving average at 109.47 could be expected during the following trading session.

 

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.