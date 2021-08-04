USD/JPY Decline Likely To Continue

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On Tuesday, the US Dollar declined by 41 pips or 0.37% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair tested the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern during yesterday’s trading session.

As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower. A breakout through the lower boundary of the descending channel is likely to occur within this session.

However, if the channel pattern holds, a surge towards the 100– hour simple moving average at 109.47 could be expected during the following trading session.