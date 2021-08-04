AUD/USD Builds Support

Wed, Aug 04, 2021 @ 10:20 GMT
By Orbex

The Australian dollar jumped after the RBA kept its tapering course despite dovish guidance. The Aussie is making an attempt to reverse the gears.

The RSI divergence was an indication that the bearish momentum had died down. The break above 0.7360 may have prompted sellers to cover, allowing buyers to build a support base.

0.7360 is fresh post-RBA support. Then 0.7320 is a major level if a pullback goes deeper.

On the upside, a close above the support-turned-resistance at 0.7410 may extend the rebound to 0.7480.

