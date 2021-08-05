Daily Tecnical Analysis

Thu, Aug 05, 2021 @ 10:06 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1863

The bulls failed to breach the resistance at 1.1890 and the bears, in turn, sank the euro under the support of 1.1853. The pair is expected to test the support at 1.1824, where buyers will have a chance to re-enter the market at better prices. If this support does not withstand the bearish pressure, a decline towards 1.1770, and even 1.1700, is possible. Expectations would become bullish only if there is a breach above 1.1890. Today, an increase in activity can be expected around the announcement of the initial jobless claims for the United States at 12:00 GMT.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1853 1.1970 1.1824 1.1705
1.1890 1.2070 1.1772 1.1600

USD/JPY

Current level – 109.65

After a false signal for a breach of the 109.04 support, the bulls became active around the support zone at 108.70 and managed to breach the resistance at 109.33. It is possible for the bears to try and attack the 109.33 zone again, but a non-violation here can be considered as an early signal for a reversal of the direction of the market. If the rally continues, it is possible for the bulls to head towards the resistance at 110.37.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
109.77 110.37 109.04 108.55
110.13 110.55 108.70 108.10

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3886

The pair is still unable to continue the rally and prices are consolidating between the support at 1.3884 and the resistance at around 1.3930. The market may need a catalyst before it could activate and move in a clear direction. Today is the decision of the Bank of England on interest rates and it is expected to lead to increased activity at 11:00 GMT. It is possible that the prices will breach the support of 1.3884 and move towards 1.3826. This would offer a better entry level for the bulls, but if they decide to return to the market, it would be desirable for prices to return above 1.3884 in order to maintain the integrity of the trend. If that isn’t the case, we would instead witness an early phase of a downtrend.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3930 1.4060 1.3884 1.3771
1.3977 1.4115 1.3826 1.3714

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

Learn Forex Trading

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

