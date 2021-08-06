XRPUSD Looking Bullish

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Technical analysis

The XRPUSD pair has formed a notable inverted head and shoulders price pattern on the four-hour time frame with significant upside potential.

The MACD and Relative Strength Index indicators on the four-hour time frame have not yet started to generate clear sell signals.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

What the possible outcomes are

In our most likely scenario, the XRPUSD pair will start to rally towards the 0.9000 level after breaking past the 0.7700 support area.

Alternatively, XRPUSD pair corrects one final time back towards the 0.6700 support level and then starts to rally towards the 0.9000 resistance level.

Key levels

Support 0.7000 0.6700

Resistance 0.7700 0.9000