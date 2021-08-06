Fri, Aug 06, 2021 @ 06:44 GMT
XRPUSD Looking Bullish

XRPUSD Looking Bullish

By OctaFX

Technical analysis

The XRPUSD pair has formed a notable inverted head and shoulders price pattern on the four-hour time frame with significant upside potential.

The MACD and Relative Strength Index indicators on the four-hour time frame have not yet started to generate clear sell signals.

What the possible outcomes are

In our most likely scenario, the XRPUSD pair will start to rally towards the 0.9000 level after breaking past the 0.7700 support area.

Alternatively, XRPUSD pair corrects one final time back towards the 0.6700 support level and then starts to rally towards the 0.9000 resistance level.

Key levels

Support 0.7000 0.6700

Resistance 0.7700 0.9000

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

