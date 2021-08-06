Daily Tecnical Analysis

Fri, Aug 06, 2021 @ 06:45 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1823

The bulls did not get enough momentum for a successful violation of the resistance level at 1.1853 and the bears re-entered the market. The EUR lost ground against the USD and, during the early hours of today`s trading, the pair tested the important support zone at 1.1824. A breach here could strengthen the negative expectations for the future path of the EUR/USD and could easily pave the way towards the levels from the end of July of 1.1772. The first resistance for the buyers is still the zone at 1.1853, followed by the upper target at 1.1890. A rise in market activity can be expected around the announcement of the U.S. non-farm payrolls and the unemployment rate data at 12:30 GMT.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1853 1.1970 1.1824 1.1705
1.1890 1.2070 1.1772 1.1600

USD/JPY

Current level – 109.84

The dollar continues to gain ground against the yen and, at the moment of writing, the currency pair has already tested the resistance zone at 109.77. If the breach is confirmed, a continuation of the rally towards the next target at 110.13 is the most probable scenario. In the downward direction, a successful violation of the support zone at 109.33 would end the corrective phase for the USD/JPY and could easily tank the pair again towards the zone at 109.04.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
110.13 110.37 109.77 109.04
110.37 110.55 109.36 108.70

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3914

After the Bank of England left the rates unchanged yesterday, the Cable continued to trade in the narrow range between 1.3884 and 1.3930. At the time of writing, the price is hovering close to the mentioned upper border at 1.3930, but only a successful violation would lead to new gains, aiming for the high at 1.3977, for the GBP against the USD. If the bears prevail, a breach in the downward direction could lead to the deepening of a corrective phase that should, however, be limited to the level of 1.3826 or by the next target at 1.3771.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3930 1.4060 1.3884 1.3771
1.3977 1.4115 1.3826 1.3714

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

