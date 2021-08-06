US 30 Consolidates Gains

Fri, Aug 06, 2021 @ 10:26 GMT
By Orbex

The Dow Jones 30 consolidates as traders await today’s NFP.

A new high above 35100 indicates that the bulls are still in control. Though profit- taking ahead of this catalyst has driven the index to the support at 34700.

Sideways actions would allow buyers to accumulate at a better VWAP. Volatility would kick off when a breakout tips the balance to a direction.

A close above 35100 may send the index to 35500. However, a drop below the said support would cause a sell-off to the daily support at 34000.

