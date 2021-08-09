USD/CAD Grinds Key Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Canadian dollar fell after an uptick in Canada’s unemployment rate in July. The pair has found bids at 1.2430, a key support on the daily chart.

A second test of the demand-turned-supply zone around 1.2575 is a sign of growing buying interest.

An overbought RSI has recovered to the neutral zone and may give the bulls room to double down.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A break above 1.2600 would lift the greenback towards the peak at 1.2800. However, a deeper pullback below 1.2500 may extend the consolidation to around 1.2430.