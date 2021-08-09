Mon, Aug 09, 2021 @ 13:43 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CAD Grinds Key Resistance

USD/CAD Grinds Key Resistance

By Orbex

The Canadian dollar fell after an uptick in Canada’s unemployment rate in July. The pair has found bids at 1.2430, a key support on the daily chart.

A second test of the demand-turned-supply zone around 1.2575 is a sign of growing buying interest.

An overbought RSI has recovered to the neutral zone and may give the bulls room to double down.

A break above 1.2600 would lift the greenback towards the peak at 1.2800. However, a deeper pullback below 1.2500 may extend the consolidation to around 1.2430.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.