The AUD/JPY went to the 88.6 zones and established strong support. The bounce should be happening.

79.90-80.60 is the zone where we should be seeing a bounce. Q L5 pivot also protects the bulls. A bullish bounce towards 81.70 is very possible. A close above it will make the price more bullish towards 82.90 and 84.90 as the final target. Look for buying into dips.