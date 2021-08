A drop in July’s core CPI in the US has put the greenback on the defense.

The rebound had gained traction after the pair closed above 110.50, a major resistance on the daily chart. This is a strong sign that the rally may have resumed after a five-week-long consolidation.

Though a repeatedly overbought RSI showed overextension in the short-term, and the current pullback would test the psychological level of 110.00.

Then 111.20 would be the next stop if the bullish momentum picks up again.