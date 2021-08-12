US Oil Attempts Rebound

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

WTI crude recouped losses after the US inventory showed a deficit last week.

Strong buying interest on the daily support line at 65.30 has initiated a rebound. However, a bearish MA cross on the daily chart may have tempered the bullish mood.

The bulls will need to lift the psychological level of 70.00 as a show of strength. Then they may have a chance to grind past 74 and preserve the rally.

Failing that, a break below the said support may trigger a bearish reversal towards last May’s low at 61.50.