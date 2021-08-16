Mon, Aug 16, 2021 @ 12:19 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAUUSD Is Possibly Bullish

XAUUSD Is Possibly Bullish

By OctaFX

Technical analysis

The price lies in between the EMA(50) and the EMA (100), closer to the latter

The MACD indicator line is above 0, pointing down

The RSI is above 50.

What the possible outcomes are

The U.S. dollar edged lower by early Monday. In the absence of any significant news, the technical indicators may push XAUUSD higher today.

If the price passes the initial resistance level of 1,783.02, it could test the next higher at 1,797.83.

Alternatively, if the price reverses, then it could reach the first support level of 1,764.68.

A pass below the first level can move the price up lower toward 1,756.63.

Key levels

Support 1,764.68 1,756.63

Resistance 1,783.02 1,797.83

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.