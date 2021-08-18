Wed, Aug 18, 2021 @ 04:44 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: Oil (CL) Has Scope To Extend Lower

Elliott Wave View: Oil (CL) Has Scope To Extend Lower

By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short-term Elliott wave view in Oil (CL) suggests that cycle from July 6 peak is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from July 6 high, wave (W) ended at 65.01 and rally to 74.30 ended wave (X). Wave (Y) lower is in progress now with internal subdivision as another double three in lesser degree. Down from wave (X), wave ((w)) ended at 67.61 and rally to 70.18 ended wave ((x)). Oil then resumes lower in wave ((y)) towards 65.15 and this completed wave W.

Wave X bounce ended at 69.62 with internal subdivision as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave W, wave ((a)) ended at 68.90 and pullback in wave ((b)) ended at 66.67. Rally in wave ((c)) ended at 69.62. This completed wave X in higher degree. Near term, while rally fails below wave X at 69.62, and more importantly below July 31 high at 74.30, expect Oil to resume lower. As far as pivot at 74.30 high stays intact, rally should fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside. Potential target lower is 100% – 161.8% fibonacci extension from July 6 peak towards 56.3 – 63.1.

Oil (CL) 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.