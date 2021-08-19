AUD/USD Extends Decline, Dollar Gains Momentum

Key Highlights
- AUD/USD extended its decline below the 0.7300 support zone.
- It broke a major contracting triangle at 0.7325 on the 4-hours chart.
- EUR/USD is now trading well below 1.1800, and GBP/USD broke the 1.3800 support.
- USD/CAD could continue to rise above the 1.2650 resistance zone.
AUD/USD Technical Analysis
The Aussie Dollar started a major decline from well above 0.7350 against the US Dollar. USD/CAD traded below the 0.7300 support to move into a bearish zone.
Looking at the 4-hours chart, there was a break below a major contracting triangle at 0.7325. The pair settled well below the 0.7300 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).
The pair gained pace below the 0.7250 support level. The next major support is near the 0.7200 level, below which there is a risk of a larger decline.
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the 0.7265 level. The main resistance is now forming near the 0.7300 level (the recent breakdown zone). A close above the 0.7300 level might open the doors for a fresh increase.
Looking at EUR/USD, the pair traded below the 1.1750 support and it remains at a risk of more losses. Similarly, GBP/USD might extend losses below the 1.3700 level.
Economic Releases
- US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 363K, versus 375K previous.
- Canada’s ADP Employment Change for July 2021 – Forecast -250K, versus -294.2K previous.