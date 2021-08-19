AUD/USD Extends Decline, Dollar Gains Momentum

Thu, Aug 19, 2021 @ 04:44 GMT
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • AUD/USD extended its decline below the 0.7300 support zone.
  • It broke a major contracting triangle at 0.7325 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD is now trading well below 1.1800, and GBP/USD broke the 1.3800 support.
  • USD/CAD could continue to rise above the 1.2650 resistance zone.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

The Aussie Dollar started a major decline from well above 0.7350 against the US Dollar. USD/CAD traded below the 0.7300 support to move into a bearish zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, there was a break below a major contracting triangle at 0.7325. The pair settled well below the 0.7300 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The pair gained pace below the 0.7250 support level. The next major support is near the 0.7200 level, below which there is a risk of a larger decline.

On the upside, an initial resistance is near the 0.7265 level. The main resistance is now forming near the 0.7300 level (the recent breakdown zone). A close above the 0.7300 level might open the doors for a fresh increase.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair traded below the 1.1750 support and it remains at a risk of more losses. Similarly, GBP/USD might extend losses below the 1.3700 level.

Economic Releases

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 363K, versus 375K previous.
  • Canada’s ADP Employment Change for July 2021 – Forecast -250K, versus -294.2K previous.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

