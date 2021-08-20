Fri, Aug 20, 2021 @ 08:00 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Two Scenarios Likely

USD/JPY Two Scenarios Likely

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Thursday, the US Dollar declined by 62 pips or 0.56% against the Japanese Yen. The decline was stopped by the 100– hour simple moving average at 109.58 during yesterday’s trading session.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout. If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the weekly S1 at 109.19 could be expected today.

However, if the channel pattern holds, buyers could drive the currency exchange rate higher within this session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.