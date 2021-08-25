Bitcoin – Poised for a Correction?

Wed, Aug 25, 2021 @ 17:44 GMT
Running on fumes after 70% rally

Bitcoin has enjoyed a good run this past month but recent rallies are struggling to generate much momentum, which suggests a corrective move may be on the cards.

There was a lot of excitement as bitcoin broke back above $50,000 for the first time since May but it wasn’t long until profit-taking once again kicked in.

There is resistance around $51,000 – the 61.8% retracement of the April highs to June lows – which may be contributing to the profit-taking we appear to be seeing.

The momentum indicators on the daily chart are also both showing divergences – lower highs as price action makes new highs – which is another sign that the trend is weakening.

A correction would be interesting at this point, with bitcoin having rallied more than 70% in a little over a month.

Not exactly extraordinary for bitcoin considering what we’ve become accustomed to but still very substantial. The longer-term still looks bullish but perhaps a correction would be healthy.

With bitcoin having tracked the 55/89 SMA band higher on the 4-hour chart, a move below here could signal a correction is underway.

