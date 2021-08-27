US 30 Recoups Previous Losses

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Dow Jones index pulls back as traders await updates from the Fed’s Jackson Hole meeting.

Price action’s V-shaped rebound is typical of buying-the-dips from the demand zone near 34600. By lifting offers around 35450 the bulls have signaled their commitment to maintaining the uptrend in the medium-term.

The index is seeking support after it erased losses from last week. 35200 is the first support as the RSI dips into the oversold territory.

A break above the peak at 35600 would extend the rally to new all-time highs.