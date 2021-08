On Friday, the common European currency surged by 42 pips or 0.32% against the Japanese Yen. However, buyers encountered resistance at 129.65 during Friday’s trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, bullish traders could push the exchange rate past the weekly resistance level at 129.65 within this session.

But, if the resistance line holds, a breakout through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern could occur today.