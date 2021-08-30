GBP/USD Breaks Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar tumbled after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said it was too early to withdraw support. The pair has seen solid buying interest at the daily support (1.3600).

After a short-lived consolidation below the key resistance at 1.3770, a bullish breakout is a sign of commitment from the buy-side. An overbought RSI may cause a limited pullback with buyers expected around 1.3700.

As sellers reverse their positions, 1.3820 would be the next target and its breach could open the door to July’s peak at 1.3980.