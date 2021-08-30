Mon, Aug 30, 2021 @ 14:15 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Declines Below SMAS

USD/JPY Declines Below SMAS

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

After making attempts to pass the August high levels near 110.20, the USD/JPY currency exchange rate retreated on Friday. On Monday, the rate traded below the resistance of three hourly simple moving average and the weekly simple pivot point at 109.86.

In the case that the 55 and 100-hourly simple moving averages decline, the USD could lose value against the Japanese Yen. A move downwards would most likely look for support in the support zone at 109.42/109.50.

However, a recovery of the rate would have to pass the resistance of the weekly simple pivot point at 109.86, the 200-hour simple moving average at 109.85. Afterwards, the 100-hour SMA at 109.91 and the 55-hour SMA at 109.98 could provide resistance.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.